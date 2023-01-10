AMES, Iowa – Starters Daniel Batcho and Pop Isaacs were back in Texas Tech’s lineup against Iowa State Tuesday, but the Red Raider defense was not back to form in the 84-50 loss to the Cyclones at Hilton Coliseum.

Texas Tech gave up a season-high 12 three-pointers and the Cyclones shot 55 percent from behind the arch to hand the Red Raiders a fourth-straight loss to open Big 12 play.

De’Vion Harmon pulled the Red Raiders within two at 19-17 with 8:17 remaining in the first half, but the Cyclones would end the half on a 20-3 run. Harmon would finish with a team-high 14 points.

Isaacs scored ten points in his return to the lineup after missing Saturday’s game against Oklahoma with a head injury.

Batcho finished with four points and three rebounds in his return from a dislocated finger, which he suffered against Kansas.

Turnovers were also an issue on the offensive end. Iowa State scored 29 points off of 22 Texas Tech turnovers.

The Red Raiders (10-6, 0-4 Big 12) continue conference play against No. 10 Texas at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Moody Center.