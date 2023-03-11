ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Terrence Jones claimed the program’s first 60m dash national title Saturday evening at the NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championship at the Albuquerque Convention Center.

Jones won the championship with a time of 6.46, which equaled his second-fastest time in the event. He’s the co-holder of the collegiate record of 6.45 and now holds three of the top-5 marks all-time collegiately.

The men’s program capped off the meet by totaling 29 points taking 5th overall, while the women’s side tallied eight points.

Caleb Dean finished as the runner-up in the 60m hurdles with a time of 7.59, and Antoine Andrews finished sixth, earning both athletes first-team All-America honors.

Denim Rogers completed his two-day heptathlon run scoring 5,948 points, a new Tech record.

Demisha Roswell (60m hurdles) and Anne-Suzanna Fosther-Katta (triple jump) highlighted the women’s Tech side as its two lone First Team All-Americans.

