LUBBOCK, Texas — After going undrafted in the 2022 WNBA Draft, former Texas Tech guard Vivian Gray plans to pursue other opportunities in professional basketball.

Prior to joining Texas Tech, the Argyle native began her career at Fort Lewis College where she led the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference in scoring and earned first-team all-conference recognition her freshman season.

Gray transferred to Oklahoma State for her sophomore and junior season, where she received countless honors before transferring to Texas Tech her senior year.

During her time as a Lady Raider, Gray reached over 2,500 career-points, and had 61 games with at least 20 points. On top of that, the 6’1″ guard was one of just four players in Big 12 Conference history to be named to the All-Big 12 Team four times.

During the 2021-22 season, Gray led the Lady Raiders with a career best 20.2 points per game, 5.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists.

The former Lady Raider still plans to explore her options as a professional basketball player as a free agent.