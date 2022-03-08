BILOXI, Mississippi — Texas Tech baseball saw its eight-game winning streak snapped Tuesday against Mississippi State.

The defending champions posted nine runs in the fourth inning, blowing the game wide open.

Bulldog starter Parker Stinnett mowed down the Red Raider lineup, striking out 12 batters and allowing just one hit — a Jace Jung RBI double — in five innings.

Texas Tech did get three hits, including a solo home run, from Jung, but it was not enough. Parker Kelly also knocked his fourth homer of the year.

The teams will finish the series Wednesday at 5:00 p.m.