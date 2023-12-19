LUBBOCK, Texas– For those who were wondering if we would ever see Texas Tech and Texas A&M face off again in basketball the answer has finally arrived.

Both programs have announced a home-and-home series to compete against one another for the next two seasons, with the first match up taking place right here in Lubbock, and then the second will be in College Station.

Texas Tech Basketball coach Grant McCasland gave his thoughts on the continued rivalry by saying,

“To have a series between historic rivals is important to continue. We are thrilled about the opportunity to compete against the Aggies and know that this will benefit our team and our schedule.”

The Red Raiders lead the rivalry 64-61, from past games that date all the way back to 1941. Texas Tech and the Aggies were once Southwest conference rivals from 1957-1996, then they became big 12 competitors from 1996 all the way to 2012 until A&M moved over to the SEC.

Texas Tech will be hosting the first game of the revived rivalry on November 29, 2024 at the United Supermarkets Arena, then will play at the Reed Arena in College Station, at a date that has not been decided at this time.