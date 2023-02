LUBBOCK, Texas – SaRodorick Thompson has accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl.

The former Texas Tech running back will replace Roschon Johnson on the National team roster after the Texas running back broke a bone in his hand during Tuesday’s practice.

Thompson played in last week’s NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, where he rushed for nine yards on four carries.

The Senior Bowl is at 1 p.m. Saturday at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama, and will be televised by the NFL Network.