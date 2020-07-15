Thompson lands on Doak Walker watch list

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech sophomore running back SaRodorick Thompson was named Wednesday to the watch list for the prestigious Doak Walker Award, which is presented annually to the top running back in college football.

Thompson led the Red Raiders in rushing as a redshirt freshman in 2019 as he compiled 765 yards on the ground after redshirting the 2018 campaign. He became the eighth Red Raider to lead the team in rushing as a freshman and just the second since 2002.

Thompson found the end zone 12 times on the ground and added 39 catches for 154 yards through the air while playing in all 12 games and making seven starts. He carried the bulk of the load during Big 12 play as injuries plagued the running back room and went on to earn honorable mention All-Big 12 accolades by the conference coaches.

Thompson, a native of Irving, Texas, will be looking to become the third Red Raider in school history to win the Doak Walker Award, joining the likes of Byron Morris in 1993 and Byron Hanspard in 1996. This is the first preseason watch list of his career.

The PwC SMU Athletic Forum announced 76 candidates to its preseason watch list, which will be shrunk to 10 semifinalists in November. The Doak Walker Award selection committee will announce three finalists in November before the selection committee determines its winner for the Home Depot College Football Awards Show on Dec. 10 live on ESPN.

The Doak Walker award is named in honor of three-time All-American running back Doak Walker of SMU. It is the only major college award that requires all candidates be in good academic standing and on schedule to graduate within one year of other students of the same classification.