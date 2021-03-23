Three Lady Raiders enter the transfer portal

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Texas Tech Athletics spokesperson confirmed to Red Raider Nation Tuesday that three members of the Lady Raider basketball team have entered he transfer portal.

Lexi Gordon, Khyla Wade-Warren and Daija Powell will all be looking for new schools to play for next season.

This past season, Gordon started all 25 games for Texas Tech. She was the second-leading scorer on the team, behind Vivian Gray, averaging 15.7 points per game. Gordon previously entered the transfer portal after the 2019-20 season, but chose to return to Tech.

Wade-Warren and Powell were both post players in their first seasons in Lubbock. Powell appeared in 19 games this past season, and averaged 1.5 points per game, while Wade-Warren played in 24 games and averaged 2.8 points per game.

With the three departures, there are currently nine players listed on the Lady Raider roster.