Three recruits commit to Texas Tech on McGuire’s first day

LUBBOCK, Texas — Less than 12 hours into his tenure as Texas Tech’s head coach, Joey McGuire already added three future members to the Red Raider football team.

Cornerback Jalon Peoples, defensive end Harvey Dyson and defensive tackle Syncere Massey all committed to Texas Tech Monday.

All three players attend Cedar Hill High School, where McGuire coached from 2003-2016. Each is a member of the Class of 2022.

Peoples was the first to jump aboard, choosing Texas Tech over offers from Ole Miss, Kansas State, Cincinnati and a host of other schools. He was previously committed to Kansas.

Dyson held offers from Kansas State, Arizona and SMU. Massey was committed to Arizona State, but decommitted Monday night and switched to Texas Tech shortly afterwards.