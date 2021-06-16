Three Red Raiders earn ABCA/Rawlings All-Region

On Monday, three Texas Tech Baseball players were named to the ABCA/Rawlings All-Central Region teams. Freshmen Jace Jung and Cal Conley both made the first team, while sophomore Dru Baker was on the second team.

This past season, Jung hit .337 with 21 home runs and 67 RBI on his way to Big 12 Player of the Year, First Team All-American and National Freshman Hitter of the Year honors. He also was named the District 7 Co-Player of the Year.

Conley also was one of the best freshmen in the country, as he hit .329 with 15 home runs and 55 RBI. This week, along with the All-Region honors, he was also named the Brooks Wallace Award as the best shortstop in the nation.

Baker meanwhile was the Red Raiders leading hitter with a .343 average. He also led the team with 14 doubles and 18 stolen bases.

This is the third time since 2017 that Tech has had at least three selections on the All-Region teams.