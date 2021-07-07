Three Red Raiders earn their way onto the Preseason All-Big 12 football team

On Wednesday, the Big 12 Conference released its preseason All-Big 12 team ahead of the conference’s media days next week, and three Red Raiders made the cut.

Eric Ezukanma, Dawson Deaton and Austin McNamara all earned the honor after stellar 2020 seasons.

Best of the best.



We have 3⃣ preseason All-Big 12 honorees, the third-highest total in the conference! #WeUsOur pic.twitter.com/9shiA66Lcr — Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) July 7, 2021

Ezukanma is coming off a year where he was second in the conference in receiving yards per game and third in the conference in total receiving yards, as he earned a spot on the All-Big 12 First team.

Meanwhile, McNamara will go into 2021 looking to make his third All-Big 12 First team in three season after a 2020 campaign where he was fifth nationally in yards per punt.

Deaton has been an ironman on the Red Raider offensive line, as he has started 23 straight games for Texas Tech.

The three preseason selections for Texas Tech is good for third among all Big 12 teams.