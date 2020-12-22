Three Red Raiders named CBN Preseason All-Americans

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech baseball’s Micah Dallas, Dylan Neuse and Cal Conley were named to Collegiate Baseball Newspaper’s 2021 Preseason All-America teams, the publication announced today.

Dallas was named to the outlet’s second team, while Neuse and Conley received third team nods. It is the first preseason All-America accolade for all three players as Tech was the most represented Big 12 team on the list.

This is the second time Tech has had three honorees, matching the 2019 club which featured Josh Jung, Gabe Holt and Caleb Kilian. The three selections raises the tally to 10 preseason All-Americans for the Red Raiders since 2017.

Dallas, a sophomore right-hander out of Aubrey, Texas, dominated out of the bullpen last season, going 1-0 with three saves and a 0.57 ERA. He dialed up 23 strikeouts to one walk over 15.2 innings of work. He spent his freshman season as the Friday night starter, leading the Red Raiders to a Big 12 title and their deepest run at the College World Series.

Neuse, a versatile junior out of Fort Worth, Texas, has shown an impressive mix of tools as he enters his third year in Lubbock. He boosted his average to .355 last season behind a 14-game hitting streak to open the season. Neuse was a handful on the base paths as he led the team in stolen bases (12-for-12) and finished with a conference-high 22 runs scored.

Conley burst onto the scene last year as a redshirt freshman, taking over shortstop duties and hitting .371 and driving in 24 RBI. His batting average leads all Red Raider returners, while his RBI numbers were second in the league last season behind teammate Nate Rombach.

Tech received a No. 4 preseason ranking by CB Newspaper on Monday as the publication is the first of five to roll out preseason rankings and All-America teams.

The 2021 schedule format has not been finalized by the Big 12 Conference and its member institutions. For the latest updates on the 2021 schedule, season tickets and other news, follow @TTU_Baseball on Twitter.

TEXAS TECH PRESEASON ALL-AMERICANS (SINCE 1999)

2021 – Micah Dallas (2nd Team)

2021 – Dylan Neuse (3rd Team)

2021 – Cal Conley (3rd Team)

2020 – Brian Klein (2nd Team)

2019 – Josh Jung (1st Team)

2019 – Gabe Holt (2nd Team)

2019 – Caleb Kilian (2nd Team)

2018 – LHP Steven Gingery (1st Team)

2018 – UTL John McMillon (3rd Team)

2017 – RHP Davis Martin (3rd Team)

2015 – 1B Eric Gutierrez (1st Team)

2012 – RHP John Neely (2nd Team)

2012 – OF Barrett Barnes (3rd Team)

2008 – OF Roger Kieschnick (2nd Team)

2007 – C Matt Smith (3rd Team)

2007 – OF Roger Kieschnick (3rd Team)

2005 – SS Cameron Blair (1st Team)

2002 – 3B Nick Blankenship (2nd Team)

1999 – RHP Shane Wright (1st Team)

1999 – C Josh Bard (2nd Team)

*Note Preseason All-Americans listed above designated included but not limited to Collegiate Baseball distinctions

(Courtesy: Texas Tech Sports Communications Department)