Three Texas Tech golfers earn Golfweek All-America honors

The Texas Tech men’s golf team had a trio of 2019-20 Golfweek All-American selections with Sandy Scott, Kyle Hogan and Andy Lopez earning the honor which was announced Tuesday on Golfweek.USAtoday.com.
Scott was named a Golfweek Second Team All-American, while Hogan and Lopez were each Golfweek Honorable Mention selections after a season where the Red Raiders finished ranked fifth by Golfweek. Scott was a Golfweek Preseason All-American and also earned GCAA All-America honors last week for the second straight season. Hogan, Lopez and Scott were each named to the PING All-District Team before the announcement of all-America awards.
The All-American honors are the first in the careers of Hogan and Lopez.
Scott completed his senior season ranked No. 16 individually after recording a tournament victory at The Carmel Cup and a fifth-place showing at the Tavistock. A Scotland native, Scott also earned PING All-Region and then All-America honors last season as a junior and followed it by recording a 70.50 scoring average this season. He won three matches at the Big 12 Match Play and took 10th at the Amer Ari Invitational.
Lopez won the Iverness Intercollegiate and took third at The Carmel Cup to go along with five wins at the Big 12 Match Play. Hogan earns the award after taking third at the Iverness and Tavistock in the fall and completing his junior season with four top-20 showings and a 71.28 scoring average. Lopez finished at No. 46 nationally in the Golfstat rankings, while Hogan is No. 48 after the completion of their junior seasons.
First team
Sahith Theegala, senior, Pepperdine
Ricky Castillo, freshman, Florida
Garett Reband, senior, Oklahoma
John Pak, junior, Florida State
Quade Cummins, senior, Oklahoma
Pierceson Coody, sophomore, Texas
John Augenstein, senior, Vanderbilt
John Axelsen, junior, Florida
Cooper Dossey, senior, Baylor
Peter Kuest, senior, BYU
Second team
Evan Katz, junior, Duke
Adrien Pendaries, junior, Duke
Trent Phillips, sophomore, Georgia
Noah Goodwin, junior, SMU
William Mouw, freshman, Pepperdine
Ryan Burnett, sophomore, North Carolina
Davis Thompson, junior, Georgia
Sandy Scott, senior, Texas Tech
Austin Eckroat, junior, Oklahoma State
McClure Meissner, junior, SMU
Third team
Jonathan Brightwell, senior, UNC Greensboro
Mark Power, freshman, Wake Forest
John Murphy, senior, Louisville
Yuxin Lin, freshman, USC
Andy Ogletree, senior, Georgia Tech
Jovan Rebula, senior, Auburn
David Perkins, senior, Illinois State
Trevor Werbylo, junior, Arizona
Angus Flanagan, junior, Minnesota
Johnny Keefer, freshman, Baylor
Honorable mention
Cameron Sisk, sophomore, Arizona State
Parker Coody, sophomore, Texas
Jacob Bridgeman, sophomore, Clemson
Jack Trent, junior, UNLV
William Buhl, senior, Arkansas
Andy Lopez, junior, Texas Tech
Puwit Anupansuebsai, junior, San Diego State
Walker Lee, junior, Texas A&M
Christopher Gotterup, junior, Rutgers
Devon Bling, junior, UCLA
Rhett Rasmussen, senior, BYU
Matthias Schmid, junior, Louisville
Chun-An Yu, senior, Arizona State
Sam Choi, sophomore, New Mexico
Kyle Hogan, junior, Texas Tech
Nolan Ray, senior, Lipscomb
Jack Rhea, junior, ETSU
Travis Vick, freshman, Texas
Cole Hammer, sophomore, Texas
Ryan Gerard, junior, North Carolina
