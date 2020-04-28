Three Texas Tech golfers earn Golfweek All-America honors

LUBBOCK, Texas – (This is a press release from Texas Tech athletics.)

The Texas Tech men’s golf team had a trio of 2019-20 Golfweek All-American selections with Sandy Scott , Kyle Hogan and Andy Lopez earning the honor which was announced Tuesday on Golfweek.USAtoday.com.

Scott was named a Golfweek Second Team All-American, while Hogan and Lopez were each Golfweek Honorable Mention selections after a season where the Red Raiders finished ranked fifth by Golfweek. Scott was a Golfweek Preseason All-American and also earned GCAA All-America honors last week for the second straight season. Hogan, Lopez and Scott were each named to the PING All-District Team before the announcement of all-America awards.

The All-American honors are the first in the careers of Hogan and Lopez.

Scott completed his senior season ranked No. 16 individually after recording a tournament victory at The Carmel Cup and a fifth-place showing at the Tavistock. A Scotland native, Scott also earned PING All-Region and then All-America honors last season as a junior and followed it by recording a 70.50 scoring average this season. He won three matches at the Big 12 Match Play and took 10th at the Amer Ari Invitational.

Lopez won the Iverness Intercollegiate and took third at The Carmel Cup to go along with five wins at the Big 12 Match Play. Hogan earns the award after taking third at the Iverness and Tavistock in the fall and completing his junior season with four top-20 showings and a 71.28 scoring average. Lopez finished at No. 46 nationally in the Golfstat rankings, while Hogan is No. 48 after the completion of their junior seasons.

Sandy Scott , senior, Texas Tech

Andy Lopez , junior, Texas Tech

Kyle Hogan , junior, Texas Tech

