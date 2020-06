LUBBOCK, Texas — Former Estacado and Texas Tech pitcher A.J. Ramos is ready for a return to Major League Baseball.

The free agent missed all of last season recovering from surgery for a torn labrum and was ready to workout for teams when the COVID-19 pandemic brought everything to a halt.

With no teams to workout for and no place to work out in Florida, Ramos returned to Lubbock.

He used the time to stay ready once baseball makes a decision on a season.