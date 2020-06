For Seth Doege, ACL tears in his junior and senior year of high school looked like they might end his dream of playing Division I football.

Luckily for him, and Texas Tech, a coaching staff’s trust led to one of the most prolific statistical careers in school history.

Watch to find out more about the chance occurrence that led Doege to being on the Red Raiders radar, and why he will be rooting against his alma mater in a conference game this season.