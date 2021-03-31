Thursday could be a key day in UT Austin’s pursuit of Chris Beard

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As the search for the next Texas basketball coach continues, Thursday, April 1 could be a pivotal date.

There’s no question that the Longhorns’ top target is current Texas Tech head coach Chris Beard, and that’s the day he becomes much more affordable. On Thursday, his buyout drops to $4 million if he leaves for another Big 12 school.

Not that money has ever been an issue for Texas, but the athletic department already had to pay the buyout for Tom Herman and nearly all of his staff, which cost well over $20 million. Smart’s voluntary departure for Marquette saved the Longhorns a little more than $7 million in buying out his contract if they were to have fired him.

Beard, who was a grad assistant at Tech under legendary head coach Bob Knight, currently makes just under $5 million with the Red Raiders.

There hasn’t been a lot of talk out of Lubbock about what Beard is thinking, which way he’s leaning or of Tech offering him an extension. If Texas fans want Beard, a former student assistant at UT under Tom Penders, you have to assume no news is good news.

Take, for example, Oklahoma State head coach Mike Boynton. His name was instantly mentioned as a possible replacement for Smart when the job came open. But on Monday, OSU announced that it had signed him to a seven-year contract extension.

The entire search has been a relatively quiet one for Texas. Royal Ivey, a key player on UT’s 2003 Final Four team, is the only candidate that’s been reported to have interviewed for the job. He’s currently an assistant for the Nets.

Beard became one of the hottest names in the sport when he led Texas Tech to the national championship game in 2019, where it lost to Virginia, 85-77, in overtime. The year before that, Beard took the Red Raiders to the Elite Eight.

Before arriving in Lubbock, he caught the nation’s attention when his Little Rock team upset Purdue in double-overtime, 85-83 in the 2016 NCAA Tournament. He parlayed that success in his lone season with the Trojans into the head coaching job at UNLV, but he quickly left for Tech after Tubby Smith took the Memphis head coaching job.