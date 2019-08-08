Tight end position re-emerges under Wells

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech football inches closer to the season opener and the return of a position that’s been pretty much nonexistent for more than 15 years.

The tight end is making a comeback.

Head coach Matt Wells said at his local media day as many as four tight ends could see significant time this season including sophomore Tyler Carr.

“When they got hired I was like man everything works out,” Carr said. “Now I’m given the opportunity to be in an offense that uses a tight end every play.”

Carr is joined by converted receiver Donta Thompson and newcomers Travis Koontz and Simon Gonzalez.

A year ago, Utah State only completed 38 passes to its tight ends. Tight ends coach Luke Wells said that was partially the product of having big second half leads and running the ball, but a big part of this position group will be run blocking.

“Those guys have gotta do a little bit after practice,” Luke Wells said. “They’ve gotta do a little bit before practice, and they gotta spend some time with the o-line, they gotta spend some time with their receivers, but that’s all part of the job.”

Former Red Raider Jace Amaro was the last Texas Tech tight end to eclipse 1,000 receiving yards. Senior Donta Thompson looked to Amaro for advice to help him made the move from receiver to tight end.

“He taught me a lot of things like how to get off of presses like from linebackers and different looks and stuff there’s a lot of things that he taught me,” said Thompson.