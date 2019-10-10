Tim Tadlock elected into Grayson College Hall of Fame

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech head baseball coach Tim Tadlock was announced as one of the first ever honorees for the Grayson College Hall of Fame, announced at a press conference Wednesday in Denison.

This is the inaugural Hall of Fame class also includes former Lady Raider assistant and current Baylor women’s basketball associate head coach Bill Brock.

Tadlock spent nine seasons as head coach at Grayson County Junior College (1997-2005), where he compiled an overall record of 435-127 (.774) and led the Vikings to back-to-back National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) World Series titles in 1999 and 2000.

The coaches will be recognized during a formal celebration on Nov. 8 during Grayson’s homecoming week.

