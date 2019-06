For the third time, the American Baseball Coaches Association named Tim Tadlock the Midwest Regional Coach of the Year.

It’s the second straight year that Tadlock has taken home the award, with 2014 being the other year he was honored.

It adds onto a long list of honors for the Texas Tech Baseball team fresh off a deep run in the College World Series.

The regional award means that Tadlock is one of the eight nominees for the National Coach of the Year award, which will be announced on June 27.