Timberwolves pick up Culver’s third year option

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Timberwolves announced Monday that they picked up former Texas Tech guard Jarrett Culver’s third year option.

The move guarantees that Culver will be under contract for Minnesota through the 2021-22 season.

Culver is currently in his second year as a Timberwolf. Through three games, he is averaging 10.7 points and 6.7 rebounds per game. Both numbers are improvements on his rookie year averages, despite his minutes staying roughly the same.

Minnesota added Ricky Rubio in the offseason and drafted Anthony Edwards with the No. 1 overall pick. Along with returners Josh Okogie and D’Angelo Russell, Culver will have to fight for minutes in a crowded backcourt going forward.

Culver was taken No. 6 in the 2019 NBA draft by the Phoenix Suns and was traded to the Timberwolves on draft night.

Before leaving for the NBA, he led Texas Tech to a national championship game appearance.