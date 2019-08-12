Timberwolves release 2019-20 schedule

MADISON, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 11: Jarrett Culver of the Minnesota Timberwolves poses for a portrait during the 2019 NBA Rookie Photo Shoot on August 11, 2019 at the Ferguson Recreation Center in Madison, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech and Minnesota fans now know when Jarrett Culver is scheduled to make his NBA debut.

The Timberwolves officially released their schedule for the 2019-20 season Monday and Culver and the team open on the road at Brooklyn on October 23.

Culver’s set to make his home debut against Miami on October 27 at Target Center.

He’ll return to the Lone Star State for the first time when Minnesota visits San Antonio on November 27. The Timberwolves return to AT&T Center on March 14.

Texas Tech fans planning on catching a Timberwolves game also have chances in Dallas on December 4 and February 24, Oklahoma City on December 6 and March 13 or Houston on January 11 or March 10.