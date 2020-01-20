Todd Orlando no longer on Texas Tech’s staff

LUBBOCK, Texas — Todd Orlando’s time at Texas Tech is over after less than two weeks. A school official confirmed Monday that Orlando is leaving the program.

Texas Tech hired Orlando as a linebackers coach and assistant head coach on January 8. Orlando came to Texas Tech from Texas, where he was the defensive coordinator.

It appears Orlando already has his next destination set up. Yahoo Sports reported Monday that USC is working towards a deal to make Orlando its defensive coordinator.

Previously, Orlando was the defensive coordinator at Texas from 2017-2019, and worked under Matt Wells at Utah State in 2013 and 2014.