Tom Stone earns 150th win in overtime victory

AMES, Iowa — Texas Tech soccer was two minutes away from its second straight draw when freshman Sierra Jones scored the game-winner to give the Red Raiders a 1-0 double overtime win over Iowa State Thursday night.

It was the first goal of Jones career and it helped head coach Tom Stone pick up the 150th win of his coaching career.

The 18th-ranked Red Raiders have the weekend off before heading to West Virginia to face the Mountaineers at 6 p.m. Thursday. They then return home to host Kansas at 1 p.m. on Oct. 13 at John Walker Soccer Complex.

