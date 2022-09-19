LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech senior defensive lineman Tony Bradford Jr. has made it his mission since arriving on campus to better the community he now calls home. That determination earned him a significant honor Monday as he was recognized on the 2022 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team.

Bradford is one of 11 student-athletes from the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) and one of 11 more from the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS), Division II, Division III and NAIA ranks as well as one honorary head coach to make up the final roster of 23 award recipients from across college football on the Good Works Team. He is the only Big 12 student-athlete named to the prestigious team.

“To say we are proud of Tony might be an understatement,” head coach Joey McGuire said. “Tony is not only a great teammate but is a great leader who is able to inspire others towards a common mission. Texas Tech and West Texas are better because of Tony Bradford and the tireless effort he has made to make this community better for generations to come.”

Bradford becomes the fourth Red Raider student-athlete all-time to be recognized on the Good Works Team, joining the likes of Brian Duncan (2008), Montae Reagor (1998) and Dane Johnson (1997). Former head coach Matt Wells was previously the honorary head coach on the 2021 team.

“I’m honored to be named to the AFCA Good Works Team,” Bradford said. “Lubbock is a special place that has truly become home for me and my family. I feel this place has given me so much, so the least I can do is make it better each and every day. I can’t thank my teammates and coaches enough who have helped me with this cause during my time as a Red Raider.”

Over his four years on campus, Bradford has been a vocal proponent in getting the Red Raiders active in the Lubbock community on a regular basis and also seeking positive change throughout West Texas.

Bradford is the driving force behind a Texas Tech football program that has committed more than 2,000 hours of community service the past two years alone, contributing to visits to local elementary and junior high schools, the Ronald McDonald House, the Texas Boys Ranch, South Plains Food Bank, Habitat for Humanity, Burgers and Badges and area children’s homes.

Possibly his biggest impact has been felt on the youth of tomorrow as Bradford regularly meets with local youth athletes to encourage them to be a positive example for their community. Following the murder of George Floyd, Bradford helped organize community cleanups and voter registration drives in East Lubbock not far from the Texas Tech campus. While there, he was able to encourage and ultimately brighten the day of many underserved youth in East Lubbock through pick-up basketball games and various other activities. Bradford also helped organize peace walks on the Texas Tech campus and in East Lubbock.

In addition to his role in the community, Bradford has taken steps to advance his future career in law enforcement by serving as a security guard with the Texas Tech Police Department. Bradford, who lists becoming a police chief as his goal after football, has worked with the police department each of the past three springs to gain valuable knowledge of the profession. Thus, during the spring, Bradford will often go from a morning workout, to a class to potentially riding along with a member of the Texas Tech police department to protect his peers on campus.

He has regularly worked Texas Tech’s home basketball events, assisting with traffic control and in-venue security. His future work in law enforcement stems from his desire to not only help others but also to “be the change in the community.” In his words, for society to change for the better, it will take leaders like himself to be part of that positive change.

The respect Bradford has gained off the field has led to a bigger voice for important topics on campus and within the Big 12 Conference. Bradford is a longtime member of the Texas Tech Student-Athlete Advisory Committee and was selected this year to represent the university as part of the Big 12 Champions for Life campaign. With that, he was able to attend the Big 12’s annual meetings this May as a student-athlete voice and to also be recognized for his work in the community. Bradford was previously selected last fall as one of two Big 12 representatives on the NCAA Division I Football Oversight Committee Student-Athlete Connection Group.

Bradford was joined on the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team by Anders Carlson (Auburn), DeWayne Carter (Duke), Dillan Gibbons (Florida State), Jordan Ferguson (Middle Tennessee State), Ryan Hilinski (Northwestern), Patrick Fields (Stanford), Kearis Jackson (Georgia), JD Bertrand (Notre Dame), Deslin Alexandre (Pittsburgh) and Caleb Williams (Southern California).

The Allstate AFCA Good Works Team was established in 1992 by the College Football Association, recognizing the extra efforts made by college football players and student support staff off the field. AFCA became the governing body of the award in 1997 and continues to honor college football players who go the extra mile for those in need. Allstate worked to present the award starting with the 2008 season. Allstate will continue its tradition of rewarding these athletes with an NIL opportunity as well as a charity match from The Allstate Foundation.

