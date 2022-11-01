LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech senior defensive lineman Tony Bradford Jr. was named one of 12 semifinalists for the Wuerffel Trophy, which is college football’s premier award for community service.

Bradford is the only representative from the Big 12 to be inconsideration for the award that honors “college football players who serve others, celebrate their positive impact on society and inspire greater service in the world.”

Since arriving on campus, Bradford has been a vocal proponent in making the Red Raiders active in the Lubbock community on a regular basis and also seeking positive change throughout West Texas. His efforts have already earned him a place on the AFCA Allstate Good Works Team that was announced in September.

Bradford is the driving force behind a Texas Tech football program that has committed more than 2,000 hours of community service the past two years alone, contributing to visits to local elementary and junior high schools, the Ronald McDonald House, the Texas Boys Ranch, South Plains Food Bank, Habitat for Humanity, Burgers and Badges and area children’s homes.

Possibly his biggest impact has been felt on the youth of tomorrow as Bradford regularly meets with local youth athletes to encourage them to be a positive example for their community. Following the murder of George Floyd, Bradford helped organize community cleanups and voter registration drives in East Lubbock not far from the Texas Tech campus. While there, he was able to encourage and ultimately brighten the day of many underserved youth in East Lubbock through pick-up basketball games and various other activities. Bradford also helped organize peace walks on the Texas Tech campus and in East Lubbock to promote injustice issues and the need for peace in communities.

In addition to his role in the community, Bradford has taken steps to advance his future career in law enforcement by serving as a security guard with the Texas Tech Police Department.

He regularly worked Texas Tech’s home basketball events, assisting with traffic control and in-venue security. His future work in law enforcement stems from his desire to not only help others but also to “be the change in the community.” In his words, for society to change for the better, it will take leaders like himself to be part of that positive change. For more click here.

(The Texas Tech Sports Communications Department contributed to this report.)

Bradford was previously a nominee for the Wuerffel Trophy as a junior in 2012 but is listed as a semifinalist for the first time in his career. The Wuerffel Trophy will trim its semifinalists down to a select group of finalists Nov. 29 ahead of its scheduled announcement of the 2022 award recipient Dec. 8. The Wuerffel Trophy will be formally presented Feb. 24 at the All-Sports Association Award Banquet in Fort Walton Beach, Florida.