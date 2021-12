AUSTIN, Texas — Quarterback Quinn Ewers, the top-ranked prospect in the class of 2021, will transfer to the University of Texas, he announced Sunday.

Ewers also visited Texas Tech and TCU, Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel said.

Ewers made headlines when he skipped his senior season at Southlake Carroll High School to enroll early at Ohio State. After limited action at Ohio State in 2021, he entered the transfer portal.

Out of high school, Ewers was given a perfect grade by recruiting service 247Sports.