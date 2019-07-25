Breaking News
Travis Bruffy makes Wuerffel Watch List

by: Red Raider Nation Staff

On Thursday, Texas Tech offensive lineman Travis Bruffy was one of 86 collegiate players to be added to the Wuerffel Trophy Watch List.

The trophy goes annually to the FBS player that best combines exemplary community service with athletic and academic achievement.

Bruffy has started in 22 game on the o-line for the Red Raider Football team, and off the field has been an exemplary student, along with being heavily involved in the Lubbock community. He has volunteered with the local Boys and Girls Club and Special Olympics, and has served as the president of the Texas Tech chapter of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee.

The trophy, which is named after former Florida quarterback Danny Wuerffel, will be handed out in February.

