GREEN BAY, Wisconsin — Travis Bruffy signed a deal with the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted free agent on Saturday.

Bruffy started at left tackle for the Red Raiders in 2017, 2018 and 2019. He was a team captain in 2018 and 2019. As a senior, he was an All-Big 12 Second Team selection.

Bruffy joins Terence Steele as undrafted free agents who’ve caught on with a team. Steele signed with the Cowboys.