Traylor, Dykes respond to questions about Texas Tech job

UTSA head coach Jeff Traylor talks while standing along the sideline during the second half of the team’s NCAA college football game against Lamar, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

LUBBOCK, Texas — UTSA Head Coach Jeff Traylor and SMU Head Coach Sonny Dykes were both asked about the vacant Texas Tech job Monday.

Traylor and Dykes are two names often linked to the Texas Tech job. Both coaches have led Texas schools to undefeated seasons at this point in the season.

Traylor was asked by the SA Sports Star how he addresses the Texas Tech rumors with his UTSA players. He said he was “very, very committed” to UTSA.

Jeff Traylor's full quote, in response to how he addresses the Texas Tech rumors with UTSA's players: pic.twitter.com/EPixryzfzH — Greg Luca (@GregLuca) October 25, 2021

Dykes was asked by the Dallas Morning News if he’d been contacted by Texas Tech or if he’s shown interest in the job. Read his response below.

I asked SMU head coach Sonny Dykes — the son of former Texas Tech head coach Spike Dykes and a former assistant at Tech — about the Red Raiders job and specifically if he’s been contacted by them, or if he’s shown any interest in the Tech job.



Here’s his full response: pic.twitter.com/suSLSZ7zWi — Joseph Hoyt (@JoeJHoyt) October 26, 2021

Texas Tech fired Head Coach Matt Wells Monday, two days after a 25-24 loss to Kansas State.