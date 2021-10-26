Traylor, Dykes respond to questions about Texas Tech job

UTSA head coach Jeff Traylor talks while standing along the sideline during the second half of the team’s NCAA college football game against Lamar, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

LUBBOCK, Texas — UTSA Head Coach Jeff Traylor and SMU Head Coach Sonny Dykes were both asked about the vacant Texas Tech job Monday.

Traylor and Dykes are two names often linked to the Texas Tech job. Both coaches have led Texas schools to undefeated seasons at this point in the season.

Traylor was asked by the SA Sports Star how he addresses the Texas Tech rumors with his UTSA players. He said he was “very, very committed” to UTSA.

Read the full quote from Traylor in the Tweet below.

Dykes was asked by the Dallas Morning News if he’d been contacted by Texas Tech or if he’s shown interest in the job. Read his response below.

Texas Tech fired Head Coach Matt Wells Monday, two days after a 25-24 loss to Kansas State.

