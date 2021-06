EUGENE, Oregon — Trey Culver fell just short of qualifying for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics Sunday.

The former Texas Tech Red Raider competed in the final qualifying event for the high jump. He was one of six athletes to advance to the third bar, but was unable to clear 2.24 meters.

Culver attended Coronado High School and was at Texas Tech from 2015-2018. He won the NCAA Championship in high jump in 2016 and 2017.

He is the older brother of Jarrett Culver, who starred for Texas Tech basketball.