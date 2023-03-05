LUBBOCK, Texas – A trio of Red Raiders earned Big 12 honors on Sunday.

Pop Isaacs landed on the All-Freshman team while De’Vion Harmon and Kevin Obanor received All-Big 12 Honorable Mention selections.

Isaacs earned Big 12 All-Freshman Team honors after a regular season where he scored 11.3 points per game and led the Raiders with 59 3-pointers.

Obanor leads Texas Tech with 14.4 points and 6.4 rebounds this season and is now a two-time All-Big 12 Honorable Mention selection after also earning the honor last season.

Harmon is in his first season at Tech after playing at Oregon last season following two at Oklahoma. He is averaging 13.6 points per game this season and leads the team with 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals per game.

Texas Tech opens the Big 12 Championship against West Virginia at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

(The Texas Tech Sports Communications Department contributed to this report.)