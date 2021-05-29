Troy WR Kaylon Geiger transfers to Texas Tech

Troy wide receiver Kaylon Geiger (1) is tackled during the first half of the team’s NCAA college football game against BYU on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, Pool)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech added an accomplished player to its wide receiver unit Saturday when former Troy pass-catcher Kaylon Geiger announced that he was transferring to play for the Red Raiders.

Geiger played two seasons at Troy and was named to an All-Sun Belt team both years.

In 2019, he caught 77 passes for 873 yards and five touchdowns and was named to the conference’s first team. He was also given the Sun Belt Newcomer of the Year award.

He followed that with 64 receptions for 752 yards and an All-Sun Belt Second Team honor in 2020.

Geiger is a smaller receiver, listed at 5-foot-10, 170 pounds. He graduated from Paschal High School in Fort Worth.

Before enrolling at Troy, Geiger spent two seasons at Navarro College. He led the JUCO ranks with 70 catches as a sophomore in 2018.

At Texas Tech, he will look to help replace the production of departed receivers TJ Vasher and KeSean Carter.