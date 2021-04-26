Trust, opportunity and exposure bring Adonis Arms to Texas Tech

Winthrop guard Adonis Arms (25) shoots over Villanova guard Justin Moore (5) in the first half of a first round game in the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament at Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Friday, March 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Adonis Arms’ winding collegiate career has included stops at Mesa Community College, Northwest Nazarene University, Winthrop University, and, finally, Texas Tech.

The aptly-named guard entered the transfer portal after averaging 10.5 points and 4.7 rebounds per game for a Winthrop team that posted a 23-2 record last season. He committed to Tech on Saturday.

Officially ✍



Help us welcome @adonis_arms_25 to the Red Raider family!



📰➡ https://t.co/UaifRamgl6 pic.twitter.com/UgPaRhaxrv — Texas Tech Basketball (@TexasTechMBB) April 26, 2021

“I wouldn’t have believed you five years ago, saying that I would play in the Big 12,” Arms told KAMC’s Red Raider Nation Monday.

After entering the transfer portal, Arms concluded that three major factors would decide where his final stop would be: trust, opportunity and exposure. Texas Tech provided all three.

On November 24, 2018, Northwest Nazarene met Portland State for a Vandal Holiday Hoops Showcase game in Boise, Idaho. Portland State took home the win 91-75, but Arms was the game’s high scorer with 18 points.

Portland State Head Coach Barrett Peery took notice.

Peery recruited Arms to come to Portland State the following offseason, but he chose Winthrop. Arms entered the transfer portal again two years later, and this time Peery — now an assistant coach at Texas Tech — got his man.

“He knows how I play,” Arms said. “He knows that I really get down, and I’m really ready, so for him to be on staff, it was easier.”

Arms has not been to Lubbock and has yet to meet new Red Raider Head Coach Mark Adams in person. But he said Adams’ personality shined through on their Zoom conversation.

Adams flexed his sense of humor, making Arms’ mother and sister laugh. His demeanor was so laid back that Arms felt compelled to ask him whether he turns up the intensity during practice. Adams reassured him that he does.

“When you can feel it over the camera, that’s when you know it’s right,” Arms said of Adams, “and for me, that’s what all it’s about. It’s about that interaction, the vibe with him, and I felt cool with it.”

Adams is attempting to remake Texas Tech’s roster on the fly after a flock of Red Raiders entered the transfer portal following Chris Beard’s departure to the University of Texas.

Starting guards Micah Peavy and Kyler Edwards transferred to new schools while leading scorers Mac McClung and Terrence Shannon Jr. are testing the NBA Draft waters. That leaves a lot of opportunity for the newcomers.

At Winthrop, Arms’ coach Pat Kelsey played a unique rotation in which 11 players received more than 10 minutes per game. The strategy worked, as the Eagles only lost two games all season, but it meant Arms was on the floor for just 17.4 minutes per game despite being the team’s second-leading scorer.

Winthrop provided him with valuable Division I experience and certainly aided his development, but the short spurts of playing time took some adjustment.

“It was very frustrating because I’m a rhythm player,” Arms said. “Going in for 2-3 minute intervals and then coming out, I can’t feel the game.”

Texas Tech’s departures left the door open for plenty of minutes to be had, and Arms will have the chance to play his way into more minutes and stay on the floor for longer stretches.

The last piece of the puzzle is exposure, and it’s not hard to figure out why Texas Tech appealed to Arms in that respect. The Red Raiders play in the Big 12, which Arms believes to be a top-two conference in college basketball, and emerged as a premier program under Beard.

Arms said his eventual goal is to make the NBA and provide for his mother and little sister, and there’s a blueprint for players in his situation to make that leap at Texas Tech.

Like Arms, Tariq Owens and Matt Mooney played for multiple college programs before landing in Lubbock. In one year at Texas Tech, they showed enough to make it to the NBA in their first season after leaving college.

The situation will be different for Arms with Adams in Beard’s place, but the opportunity to prove himself against some of college basketball’s best remains.

Another reason why Arms was drawn to Texas Tech is the opportunity to turn defense into offense. Last year’s Red Raiders forced 16 turnovers per game, the 23rd best mark in all of college basketball. Arms can help turn those into points.

He thrives on the fast break, scoring 39.4 percent of his points last season on transition possessions, according to data from Synergy Sports. With Tech’s no-middle defense wreaking havoc, he’ll have the opportunity to do more of that.

“When I’m playing defense, and I’m attacking the passing lanes, and I’m showing out on fast breaks and dunks and all that, that’s where Texas Tech comes in,” Arms said. “Because I’ve seen they press sometimes, they pressure the ball, they get to passing lanes… So for me to play in something like that is natural.”

Arms’ step-by-step ascent through the ranks of college basketball took hard work. His favorite player of all time is Kobe Bryant, and on occasion he’s stayed in the gym until 2:00 or 3:00 a.m., taking a page from the Bryant’s book.

He’s grinded through Junior College ball, which he described as “the doghouse,” Division II ball, where attendance was routinely around 500 people, and mid-major ball before making it to the Big 12.

He called the process frustrating but admitted that it taught him focus, to eliminate distractions and lock in on becoming the best player he could be. Instead of going to parties or hanging out with friends, he would head to the gym for another late-night, Black Mamba-style workout.

Next season, he’ll finally have a shot to show those skills in front of a national audience on one of the highest stages college basketball has to offer.