TTU alum, Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn to host charity Madden tournament

Houston, TX – This is a news release from the Lynn Family Foundation.

The Lynn Family Foundation will host its first ever Madden Tournament on May 30 and 31, 2020, in partnership with Rival Games. Participants will have the opportunity to play against some of their favorite NFL players and celebrities, while raising funds for North Texas Food Bank’s COVID-19 relief efforts. The food bank has seen a 300%+ surge in food requests since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Madden Tournament will begin on Saturday, May 30 at 2 pm CST. Top performers from

Saturday’s tournament will qualify to play on Sunday, May 31 at 2 pm CST against NFL players and celebrities to become the first ever 20 LFF X Madden Champion!

“Rival is honored to be part of such a wonderful initiative, set in motion by the Lynn Family

Foundation, in supporting the North Texas Food Bank,” said Rival CEO Shawn Murnan. “We

know many have been affected directly or indirectly during this terrible pandemic and being able to align ourselves with such an amazing organization to help those in true need is

something as a company we take great pride in achieving. We hope that through our

contribution in assisting Coach Lynn, we are able to bring a sense of community through

gaming.”

Individuals have the opportunity to play in the tournament on Saturday, May 30 and/or view a live stream of the playoffs on Sunday, May 31. While registering for the event, participants can choose their donation level to have chances to win different raffle items! Entry to participate starts at $10 and registrants can opt to just view Sunday’s playoffs for a $5 donation at LynnFamilyFoundation.org! Registration closes at 11:59 pm CST on Wednesday, May 27.

“It’s important to us as a family to do what we can to help those in need during these hard

times and helping families eat is an important cause,” said LA Chargers Head Coach Anthony

Lynn. “The Madden Tournament is something unique that we can do that keeps everyone at

home while supporting a great cause. Supporting the North Texas Food Bank gives us an

opportunity to help families experiencing financial hardships from COVID-19.”

For additional details about the 2020 Lynn Family Foundation Madden Tournament and a link to register, please visit lynnfamilyfoundation.org/events. For ongoing updates, follow the Lynn Family Foundation on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

This is a news release from the Lynn Family Foundation.