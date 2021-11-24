TTU announces external review of athlete well-being complete, releases full report after firing of Stollings

FILE – In this Jan. 25, 2020, file photo, Texas Tech head coach Marlene Stollings reacts to a play in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Baylor in Waco Texas. Texas Tech women’s basketball players have accused Stollings and her staff of fostering a culture of abuse that led to an exodus from the program, according to a report published Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in USA Today. (AP Photo/Rod Aydelotte, File)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University released the findings of an external review done by the Holland & Knight law firm regarding Texas Tech’s student-athlete well-being policies.

The report found that Texas Tech Athletics “put in place the staffing, policies, procedures, and reporting protocols designed to support the physical and mental health and well-being of its student-athletes.”

In August 2020, Texas Tech fired head women’s basketball coach Marlene Stollings after USA Today published an article accusing the Lady Raider basketball program of abusive behavior.

“We’d like to thank Holland & Knight for a diligent review,” Texas Tech President Lawrence Schovanec said. “The report recognizes that we have already taken and continue to take the necessary steps to support our student-athletes. As we continue to implement the report’s additional suggestions, I am confident that Texas Tech will remain at the forefront in meeting our student-athletes’ health and well-being needs.”

