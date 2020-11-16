TTU athletics COVID update: 7 new cases in football program

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech athletics released an update on its COVID-19 testing Friday.

Last week, seven members of the Texas Tech football program tested positive for the virus. As of Monday, there were eight active cases among football players and one active case on the staff.

There were four active cases of COVID-19 in other sports.

Read the full press release from Texas Tech athletics below:

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech Athletics announced Monday it has now completed 7,975 tests for COVID-19 among its student-athletes, coaches and staff with 183 total positive cases among student-athletes for all sports. Of the positive cases among student-athletes, 11 remain active, including eight that involve members of the Red Raider football program.

Below is the latest testing data from the week of Nov. 8-14:

Football

Total student-athletes/staff tested on Nov. 8: 115

Total positive test results from Nov. 8: 0

Total student-athletes/staff tested on Nov. 11: 52

Total positive test results from Nov. 11: 6

Total student-athletes/staff tested on Nov. 13: 125

Total positive test results from Nov. 13: 1

Active cases among student-athletes: 8

Recoveries among student-athletes: 81

Active cases among staff: 1

Recoveries among staff: 5

All Other Sports

Total student-athletes/staff tested over past seven days: 173

Total positive test results over past seven days: 4

Active cases among student-athletes: 3

Active cases among staff: 1