TTU athletics reports 2 new COVID-19 cases

This is a press release courtesy of Texas Tech athletics.
LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech Athletics announced Monday it has now completed 4,118 tests for COVID-19 among its student-athletes, coaches and staff with 137 total positive cases among student-athletes for all sports. Of the positive cases among student-athletes, two remain active, none of which involve a member of the Red Raider football program.
Below is the latest testing data from the week of Sept. 20-26:
Football
Total student-athletes/staff tested on Sept. 20: 131
Total positive test results from Sept. 20: 0
Total student-athletes/staff tested on Sept. 23: 67
Total positive test results from Sept. 23: 0
Total student-athletes/staff tested on Sept. 25: 147
Total positive test results from Sept. 25: 0
Active cases among student-athletes: 0
Recoveries among student-athletes: 75
Active cases among staff: 0
Recoveries among staff: 5
All Other Sports
Total student-athletes/staff tested over past seven days: 257
Total positive test results over past seven days: 2
Active cases among student-athletes: 2
Active cases among staff: 1