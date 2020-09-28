TTU athletics reports 2 new COVID-19 cases

This is a press release courtesy of Texas Tech athletics.

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech Athletics announced Monday it has now completed 4,118 tests for COVID-19 among its student-athletes, coaches and staff with 137 total positive cases among student-athletes for all sports. Of the positive cases among student-athletes, two remain active, none of which involve a member of the Red Raider football program.

Below is the latest testing data from the week of Sept. 20-26:

Football

Total student-athletes/staff tested on Sept. 20: 131

Total positive test results from Sept. 20: 0

Total student-athletes/staff tested on Sept. 23: 67

Total positive test results from Sept. 23: 0

Total student-athletes/staff tested on Sept. 25: 147

Total positive test results from Sept. 25: 0

Active cases among student-athletes: 0

Recoveries among student-athletes: 75

Active cases among staff: 0

Recoveries among staff: 5

All Other Sports

Total student-athletes/staff tested over past seven days: 257

Total positive test results over past seven days: 2

Active cases among student-athletes: 2

Active cases among staff: 1