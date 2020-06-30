TTU athletics tests 21 more people for COVID-19, none are positive

This is a press release from Texas Tech athletics.

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech Athletics announced Tuesday it has completed 21 additional tests for COVID-19 among its football newcomers and additional staff members with zero positive results.

To date, Texas Tech has now completed 218 tests for COVID-19 among its football student-athletes and staff with a total of 23 positive results, all of which are now recovered.

As part of its established safety protocols, Texas Tech has tested each football student-athlete upon return to campus and followed the same procedures this past weekend when welcoming several of its newcomers. Texas Tech’s priority remains the health and safety of each of its student-athletes and staff.

