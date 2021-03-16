TTU baseball adds mid-week game with New Mexico April 27

Texas Tech’s Nate Rombach (21) bats in the fifth inning during an NCAA baseball game against Mississippi State on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. Mississippi State won 11-5. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

This is a press release from Texas Tech athletics.

LUBBOCK, Texas – The No. 7 Texas Tech baseball team has added a midweek game to its schedule next month as the Red Raiders will host New Mexico on Tuesday, April 27, at 6:30 p.m. at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park.

The midweek game fits between a pair of Big 12 weekend series. Tech hosts Baylor on April 23-25 and travels to Texas on April 30-May 2.

Prior to the COVID-shortened season, the Red Raiders and Lobos have met annually since 1998. The two programs were scheduled to meet four times last season, twice in Lubbock and twice in Albuquerque.

For ticket information regarding this series call 806-742-TECH or visit texastech.com.

