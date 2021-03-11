TTU baseball announces new start times for Friday, Monday games

Texas Tech shortstop Cal Conley (13) throws during warmups during an NCAA baseball game against Mississippi State on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. Mississippi State won 11-5. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

This is a press release from Texas Tech athletics.

LUBBOCK, Texas – No. 9 Texas Tech baseball and UConn have agreed to a pair of time changes ahead of this weekend’s four-game series at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park.

Friday’s opener, originally scheduled for 6:30 p.m., has been moved to a 2 p.m. first pitch. Additionally, Monday’s finale, originally slated for 1 p.m., will now begin at 10 a.m.

The two middle games on Saturday and Sunday remain unchanged and are set for 2 p.m. starts.

All originally issued tickets for this date are valid for the new start time. Individuals who are unable to attend are encouraged to give them to family or friends, or contact the Texas Tech Ticket Office.

The full series will be available to stream on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. Fans can also listen to the call on the Texas Tech Sports Network and TuneIn Radio app.

TEXAS TECH VS. UCONN SERIES SCHEDULE

Game 1: Friday, 2 p.m. (originally 6:30 p.m.)

Game 2: Saturday, 2 p.m.

Game 3: Sunday, 2 p.m.

Game 4: Monday, 10 a.m. (originally 1 p.m.)

