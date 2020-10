Texas Tech’s Kyler Edwards (0) drives the ball around Kansas’ Christian Braun (2) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Big 12 released its men’s basketball schedule Monday, and Texas Tech will open conference play in Lubbock against Kansas on December 17.

The Red Raiders will make the return trip to Lawrence on February 20. Their final game is at home against Texas on February 27.

Check out Texas Tech’s full Big 12 schedule below.