Texas Tech basketball great Dub Malaise dies at 76

LUBBOCK, Texas — Former Texas Tech basketball great Dub Malaise died at 76, the university announced Sunday.

“We were sad to learn today of the passing of Dub Malaise,” said Rodney Allison, executive director of the Double T Varsity Club. “To this day, Dub remains one of the top basketball players in our history and was a deserving choice for the Ring of Honor. Dub always spoke well of his time as a Red Raider, and it was great every time we were able to welcome him back to campus. He will definitely be missed.”

Malaise played for the Red Raiders from 1964-1966 and made the All-Southwestern Conference first team three teams. He won the SWC Player of Year award his junior season, when he averaged 23.8 points per game.

Malaise still holds TTU’s single-game points record; he scored 50 against Texas in a 1966 game.

Malaise was inducted into the Texas Tech Hall of Fame in 1984 and was enshrined in the Texas Tech Ring of Honor in 2019.