TTU coaches, players adjust to COVID-19 measures in preparation for abnormal college football season

LUBBOCK, Texas — If there is a 2020 college football season, nothing about it will be normal.

Schedules were reworked, top players opted out and teams missed large chunks of spring practice. The Big Ten and Pac-12 announced Tuesday that they are moving their seasons to the spring, and other conferences could follow suit.

But whatever is thrown at Texas Tech head coach Matt Wells, he’s doing his best to be prepared for it. The school announced no positive COVID-19 tests last Thursday, but players tested positive earlier in the summer and Wells knows it would be naïve not to expect it to happen again.

“We’ve got plans in place,” the second year head coach said on August 6. “And we certainly are in the process of finalizing those plans with alternative plans for when we get sick or when we test positive. Because it’s probably going to happen.”

Since returning to campus on June 15, players have faced new challenges in the unusual march toward a season.

Players have worn splash guards in practice, and Wells has donned a face shield. Some meetings are virtual, and the players have been split into two locker rooms to avoid close contact.

Not all of these changes have been easy. Defensive back Zech McPhearson admitted that the new splash guards, which he likened to ski masks, are cumbersome.

“I hate wearing it,” he said. “But it’s something you’ve got to do.”

Texas Tech defensive back Zech McPhearson shows off the splash guard that he wears in practice. (Photo from Texas Tech athletics).

There is also testing. Players have been tested several times already and know it will have to happen many more times for the season to take place.

Defensive end Eli Howard described the process to the media. It involves shoving a cotton swab three inches up the player’s nose and swirling it around a bit.

“It’s not real pleasant, but if you see 180 football players with tears rolling down their eyes, it’s pretty funny I suppose,” Howard said.

Another challenge for the players was staying in shape without their usual summer program. The Red Raiders stopped cold in the middle of spring practice and were not able to go through their standard summer workouts to stay in shape.

“I was working out in the living room,” McPhearson said.

College athletes normally follow a specifically structured regimen, designed by health professionals to optimize their physical condition.

When sitting in their living rooms, it is difficult to replicate a workout normally done in a first-class weight room, but coaches have been pleasantly surprised by how their players looked upon returning to campus.

“You’re talking about a period of three or four months where these young men have been so used to training four, five, six days a week,” defensive coordinator Keith Patterson said. “So that was very pleasing to see what kind of shape they showed back up in. A lot of them looked really, really good.”

This season, it’s not just conditioning, coverages and blocking schemes the staff has to teach its players. Coaches are also instructing them on how to be safe and avoid the virus.

Instilling correct behavior starts at the top, and Wells and his staff are using a lead by example approach.

“As coaches, we have to display it, we have to be the example in terms of wearing our mask,” Wells said. “Out at practice the shield or the mask, all day at the office, all meetings… sanitizing our hands, distancing in the meetings.”

The safety precautions go beyond what coaches and players can do; it is a program-wide endeavor. The medical staff leads the way, but team assistants are going the extra mile to make sure everyone in the program is as safe as possible.

After a member of the team drinks from a water bottle, it is immediately whisked away to be cleaned for safe reuse, offensive coordinator David Yost explained.

Coaches are also tasked with preparing players for a season that may or may not happen. Indiana offensive lineman Brady Feeney was hospitalized with breathing issues after contracting the virus, and with information like that floating around, there is surely some worry amongst everyone involved.

But players choose to play college football because they love the sport, and they were without it for three long months. That’s a long time to just be watching film and working out, and wide receiver Erik Ezukanma said he’s had no problem generating excitement for a potential season.

“For three months, we were just watching our film from spring and wishing we could be on the field again,” he said. “With this, there’s nothing like it. I love being with my guys, my teammates and practicing hard every day.”

Being on the football field is something that everyone within the program is used to this time of year. Yost has coached college football since 1993, and Wells has done two-a-day practices on his August 10 birthday since his freshman year of high school.

With meetings, practices and press conferences, players and coaches are getting back in the groove of things. It’s approaching normalcy, but Wells understands that whatever the 2020 college football season brings, it will not be what they’re accustomed to.

“It’s a sense of being normal, but splash guards, masks, coaches with shields, Zooms, nothing’s real normal.”