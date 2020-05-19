TTU’s Nate Rombach to participate in CSBI tournament in early June

BRYAN, Texas — A second Texas Tech player has agreed to participate in the College Summer Baseball Invitational, a collegiate baseball tournament happening in Bryan, Texas in June.

Red Raider catcher/first baseman Nate Rombach will participate in the event, joining Texas Tech teammate, pitcher Hunter Dobbins.

“I am honored to be able to compete in the CSBI with all of these great players from across the country,” Rombach said. “It’s going to feel good to play ball again.”

As a freshman, Rombach was among Texas Tech’s most productive players in the shortened 2020 season, hitting .308 with six home runs. In Texas Tech’s second game of the season, he launched three home runs and drove in seven runs against Houston Baptist.

The CSBI is a tournament that takes place from June 4-6 and features some of the best college baseball players from across the country. It will take precautions to keep participants healthy, testing for COVID-19 upon their arrival and checking them daily for any medical conditions.