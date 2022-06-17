LUBBOCK, Texas— Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire signed defensive back Keyon Blankenbaker to join the football team for its 2022-23 football season on Friday.

“Blankenbaker, who has played the previous four years at Wyoming, will have one more season of eligibility remaining with the Red Raiders,” the press release said. “He has made 27 starts over his career in the secondary, including 10 a year ago as a key member of a Wyoming secondary that led the Mountain West and ranked 12 nationally in averaging only 189.8 passing yards per game allowed.”

In 2021, Blankenbaker had 10 starts over 11 games and made 33 tackles with 24 solo stops. Blankenbaker also caught 10 of Wyoming’s interceptions last season and returned his first interception 50 yards for a touchdown in a competition against Ball State on September 18. During the following week, Blankenbaker made seven tackles, six solo, for the team against UConn.

In 2017, Blankenbaker took a redshirt and began his career with Wyoming as a cornerback. Blankenbaker became a key player for the Cowboy defense as a nickelback in 2019. Blankenbaker played in four games in 2020 and suffered injuries before his 2021 campaign.