Big 12 releases preseason poll

KANSAS CITY, Missouri — Texas Tech football was picked to finish No. 9 in the Big 12 by the conference’s preseason poll, which was released on Friday.

The poll, which was voted on by Big 12 media members, picked Oklahoma to finish atop the conference for the sixth straight year.

The Sooners got 80 of 90 first place votes. Of the remaining 10, Oklahoma State got six and Texas got four.

Texas Tech finished 20 points behind West Virginia for the No. 8 spot, and Kansas was the one team behind the Red Raiders.

Texas Tech went 4-8 overall and 2-7 in Big 12 play in 2019, head coach Matt Wells’ first season with the team.