TTU golf finishes Big 12 match play with win over Iowa State

HOCKLEY, Texas – Texas Tech rolled to a 5-1-0 win over Iowa State at the Big 12 Match Play Tournament on Sunday in its final contest of the three-day event at Houston Oaks. The Red Raiders completed the third annual match play tournament with a 1-2-1 record and will now continue their fall schedule at the Maridoe Collegiate from Oct. 16-20 in Carrollton, Texas.

Baylor won the tournament over Oklahoma State in the championship match on Sunday to complete a 5-0-0 title run. The Bears and Cowboys tied their match, but BU took the tiebreaker with a five-hole differential in the championship match. Oklahoma took third place at the tournament with a 3-2-1 win over Texas, while Kansas took fifth with a 5-1-0 win over TCU.

The final round saw the Red Raiders dominate wire-to-wire with Sandy Scott , Garrett Martin , Ludvig Aberg , Andy Lopez and Baard Skogen all earning individual wins in the 5-1-0 victory. Martin secured a 3&2 victory over ISU’s Brock Barnhart to finish the tournament with a 3-1 record to lead Tech, while Scott claimed a 4&3 win and Aberg a 5&4 win over Tripp Kinney. Scott and Aberg both went 2-2 over the weekend. Lopez was a 4&2 winner over Ricky Costello for his first win of the weekend and Skogen improved to 2-1-1 with a 1UP win to close out the team victory.

On Saturday, Martin secured a 1UP win over Cole Hammer, while Skogen took a 3&1 win over Mason Nome in the team’s third match of the weekend. Carl Didrik Meen Fosaas tied Christoffer Bring, but Aberg, Scott and Lopez were unable to defeat their Longhorn opponent as Texas gained three points and finish second in Pool B.

Texas Tech led the Longhorns 4-1-1 through 12 holes on Saturday with Lopez and Fosaas leading by two and Martin tied. Martin’s win came over Hammer who is currently ranked No. 19 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking one spot ahead of Aberg who is at No. 20. Scott is the high ranked Big 12 player in the WAGR at No. 5. Martin is 2-0-1 at the tournament, while Skogen is 1-1-1.

The Red Raiders, who were the reigning tournament champion, battled back on Friday against the Cowboys for a 2-2-2 decision with Scott earning a 2UP win over Brian Stark and Meen Fosaas taking a 1UP victory against Jonas Baumgartner. Skogen and Lopez each tied their matches to help Tech earn a point in Pool B. Against OSU, Tech was down 3-0-3, including Skogen being down by three strokes before coming back to square his match.

The Red Raiders opened the first day of the tournament on Friday with a 3-2-1 loss to Kansas with Martin and Aberg winning their matches. Tech led 4-2-0 through nine holes against the Jayhawks but would drop the opening match of the tournament with Scott, Skogen and Lopez dropping theirs. JP Roller would end in a tie. Aberg rolled to a 6&5 win over Sion Audrain for his victory, while Martin secured a 4&3 win over Zach Sokolosky for the Red Raiders.

The Big 12 Match Play Tournament is modeled after the format to determine the NCAA Men’s Golf National Champion. Baylor won the inaugural event in 2018 before the Red Raiders won the championship last season.

The Red Raiders will continue their fall season after by playing at the Maridoe Collegiate from Oct. 16-20 in Carrollton, Texas before closing it out at the East Lake Cup (Oct. 26-28) in Atlanta, Georgia. For all the latest information on the Texas Tech golf program, visit TexasTech.com and @TTUMensGolf on Facebook, Instagram and @TexasTechMGolf on Twitter.