TTU golf goes 0-1-1 in first day of Big 12 Match Play Tournament

This is a news release from Texas Tech athletics.

HOCKLEY, Texas – Texas Tech went 0-1-1 on the first day of the Big 12 Match Play Tournament after tying Oklahoma State following a defeat to Kansas on Friday at Houston Oaks. The Red Raiders will take on Texas on Saturday morning in the final round of Pool B play.

Oklahoma State leads Pool B with four points, followed by Texas and Kansas with three points. Tech has one point with the tie. In Pool A, Oklahoma won both of its matches on Friday and leads with six points followed by Baylor and TCU who have three points. The Big 12 Match Play Tournament championship match is scheduled for Sunday afternoon.

The Red Raiders, who are the reigning tournament champion, battled back against the Cowboys for a 2-2-2 decision with Sandy Scott earning a 2UP win over Brian Stark and Carl Didrik Meen Fosaas taking a 1UP victory against Jonas Baumgartner. Baard Skogen and Andy Lopez each tied their matches to help Tech earn a point in Pool B. Against OSU, Tech was down 3-0-3, including Skogen being down by three strokes before coming back to square his match.

The Red Raiders opened the day with a 3-2-1 loss to Kansas with Garrett Martin and Ludvig Aberg winning their matches. Tech led 4-2-0 through nine holes against the Jayhawks but would drop the opening match of the tournament with Scott, Skogen and Lopez dropping theirs. Roller would end in a tie. Aberg rolled to a 6&5 win over Sion Audrain for his victory, while Martin secured a 4&3 win over Zach Sokolosky for the Red Raiders.

The Big 12 Match Play Tournament is modeled after the format to determine the NCAA Men’s Golf National Champion. Baylor won the inaugural event in 2018 before the Red Raiders won the championship last season.

Live scoring and results for the match play event will be available on Golfstat.com and Big12Sports.com.

The Red Raiders will continue their fall season after this weekend by playing at the Maridoe Collegiate from Oct. 16-20 in Carrollton, Texas before closing it out at the East Lake Cup (Oct. 26-28) in Atlanta, Georgia.