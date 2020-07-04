TTU golf’s Aberg wins professional tournament in Sweden

This is a press release from Texas Tech athletics.

KATRINEHOLM, Sweden – Texas Tech rising sophomore Ludvig Aberg earned the Katrineholm Open championship by winning on the first playoff hole after draining a 20-foot birdie on Saturday at the Katrineholms Golfklubb in Sweden.

Aberg rallied to shoot 3-under-par in the final round of the tournament to force a playoff against Mikael Lindberg where both players finished at 10-under in the three-round tournament. Aberg played the tournament as an amateur and finished the event shooting 67-70-69 – 206.

The professional tournament was hosted by Robert Karlsson who finished tied for 14th at the event. The tournament was cut to 58 competitors after two rounds with Aberg being one of seven amateurs to advance to the final round.

An Eslov, Sweden native, Aberg is currently at No. 38 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings and the top ranked amateur in Sweden. He played in eight tournaments as a freshman at Texas Tech and was also selected to play in the Arnold Palmer Cup. He recorded his top collegiate finish by finishing eighth at the Southern Highlands Collegiate and also won the Sun Bowl Classic in El Paso playing independently. Aberg’s top-10 finish at the Southern Highlands was the final tournament of the season before it was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

