TTU golf’s Sandy Scott uses extra eligibility to return in 2021

This is a press release from Texas Tech athletics.

LUBBOCK, Texas – Sandy Scott has something important he wants to tell everyone.

“I am so pleased to announce I will be coming back to Texas Tech for another year,” said Scott, who is No. 8 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking. “It has been a difficult time, but to have this opportunity is very special. I have missed my TTU family and I’m excited to reunite with them. I love Texas Tech for everything the school has done for me and I can’t wait to continue my journey.”

Following the shortened 2019-20 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NCAA announced it would allow schools to provide spring sport student-athletes an additional season of competition on March 30. Scott, who was Tech’s lone senior in the 2019-20 men’s golf season and is a two-time all-American, had been contemplating pursuing his professional career but ultimately decided coming back to Lubbock to compete for the Red Raiders was in his best interest. The move bolsters a talented roster that reached a No. 1 ranking for the first time and brings back one of the most decorated players in program history for his fifth season.

“I’m so excited about Sandy coming back to play for another year,” Texas Tech coach Greg Sands said. “He means so much to this team in many ways. He is a leader in the clubhouse and will be like having an extra coach around. He has touched many of our lives and I know he will continue to do so with this extra year.”

Scott earned PING All-America, Golfweek All-American, GCAA Scholar All-American and CoSIDA Academic All-America honors during his senior season where he helped the Red Raiders to a No. 3 national ranking and an individual national ranking of No. 16 by Golfstat. A Nairn, Scotland native, Scott opened his season with a win at The Carmel Cup and recorded three top-10 finishes. He finished fifth at the Tavistock Collegiate and earned three match play victories to help Texas Tech to the 2019 Big 12 Match Play Tournament title. Scott earned CoSIDA Academic All-District the past two seasons and is a two-time GCAA Scholar All-American.

Scott finished the shortened season with a 70.5 stroke average after setting the program record with a 70.2 average during his junior season. Along with being ranked at No. 16 in Golfstat, he is at No. 18 by Golfweek. Scott is scheduled to compete at the 120th U.S. Amateur Championship at the Bandon Dunes Golf Resort in Bandon, Oregon. He will be joined at the tournament by Red Raider teammates Andy Lopez , Kyle Hogan , Jansen Smith , Markus Braadlie , Garrett Martin and Carl Didrik Fosaas.

